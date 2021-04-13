Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Ramdas Athawale, during his visit to the Capital city, Monday, appealed to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik to be part of the NDA government at the Centre.

Athawale, president of Republican Party of India (RPI) from Maharashtra, a part of the NDA government, also claimed that the BJD had been a “friendly party” of the NDA government at the Centre and has always helped the government in Parliament during important legislations.

“We always get good support from BJD in Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha when important Bills are discussed. BJD is a friendly party and I would urge the CM to join the NDA. If he comes with NDA, he can get better central assistance,” Athawale said.

He also said that if the BJD joins NDA, it could usher in more development in the state. “This will also boost the NDA government at the Centre. In Odisha, the two parties are fighting with each other because the BJD is able to sustain the government alone. However, there is not much opposition between the NDA and BJD in Parliament,” he said.

Sharing his personal bonding with Naveen, Ahawale said, “I have good relations with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. When there was a government at the Centre under the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Naveen was the coal minister and I was a member of the Lok Sabha. We have had good relations since then. He has created a good record in securing the CM’s seat.”

PNN