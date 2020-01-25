Puri: Activists of various outfits and political parties Saturday staged a sit-in at the office of chief district medical officer (CDMO) here to protest attack on the member of a social organisation.

The agitators alleged that some employees at the CDMO’s office attacked social outfit Sahi Bhai member Bishwajit Mohanty who had filed an RTI application seeking information on the status of healthcare at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here.

Sahi Bhai secretary Chandrasekhar Mishra, Youth Congress leader Amarendra Paikray, BJP youth wing leader Jayanta Kumar Sarangi, RTI activist Batakrushna Pradhan and Sachetan Nagarik Manch president Prasanna Kumar Dash among others participated in the sit-in at the CDMO’s office.

The agitators also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the in-charge CDMO and sought immediate solution to their 15-point charter of demands.

They urged the Chief Minister to grant a special package to the Puri DHH and take appropriate steps to functionalize Puri Medical College at the earliest.

“The people of 11 blocks in Puri depend upon the DHH for healthcare. The state government has launched several mega projects to develop Puri as a heritage city. But, it is yet to take any step to improve healthcare facility at the DHH,” said an agitator.

The agitators urged the state government to increase beds at casualty, medicine, surgery and maternity wards of the District Hospital. “Steps should be taken to arrange sufficient stretchers, wheelchairs, oxygen cylinders and other health equipment for the district hospital. The laboratories of the DHH should be fitted with modern equipment,” said the memorandum.