Ahmedabad: Rishabh Pant said Friday he has got the license to go for his shots on most occasions but considering the game’s situation Friday, he had to bide time before going for the most outlandish of strokes during his sensational innings. The reverse sweep off the great James Anderson was easily the most outrageous shot he played on the day.

Pant was asked about that particular stroke after stumps. “You have to premeditate reverse-flicks, but if luck is going your way you can take the odd chance. I get the license most of the time, but I have to assess the situation and take the game head on. I like to make the team win and if the crowd is entertained by that, I’m happy,” added the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Pant came in when India’s batsmen had been choked for runs on a difficult track. The 23-year-old displayed tremendous game sense during his innings. The southpaw said he needed to be cautious considering the match situation.

“If the bowlers are bowling well respect it and take the singles, and that was on my mind. I like to play the situation and I just see the ball and react – that’s the USP (unique selling point) of my game,” he said.

The 23-year-old anchored India’s innings. He first had 41 runs partnership with Rohit Sharma, and then forging a 113-run partnership with Washington Sundar.

“The plan was just to build a partnership when I joined Rohit. I was thinking I would assess the pitch and then play my shots,” Pant said. “The team plan was to get to 206, past the England total, and then get as many runs as possible after that as a batting unit,” he signed off.