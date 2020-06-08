Aurangabad: Auto-rickshaw drivers in this town of Maharashtra find themselves in a strange dilemma over plying their vehicles again. The extended lockdown has forced them to stay off roads.

On the one hand auto-rickshaw drivers are apprehensive about catching the infection if they start operating again. On the other hand they have to fight the money crunch.

The drivers now have to make a choice as the Maharashtra government has started opening economic and public activities in non-containment zones. The process is called ‘Mission Begin Again’.

“We are afraid that we might catch coronavirus infection if we start plying our autos again. However, we lack funds to survive and to service our vehicles,” some auto-rickshaw drivers said here Monday.

Dinesh Bhatawale said he needed at least Rs 5,000 to service his auto-rickshaw which has been lying idle for many days.

Dattaprasad Trivedi said an auto driver used to earn Rs 600 to 700 on an average per day. This was before the lockdown came into force March 24. “Now, passengers are also fewer in number compared to the normal days. They are also reluctant to pay us more fares, which has hit our income,” he said. Trivedi said passengers now prefer sharing an auto-rickshaw with due to monetary constraints.

Driver Manvar Jaywal underlined the hardship faced by members of his fraternity who have to repay loan for their vehicles. “I have to pay the installment of about Rs 6,000 per month for loan repayment. My income dried up since March and repayment of loan has become very tough now,” informed Jaywal.

“As schools continue to remain shut, we are missing out on a fixed monthly income. Before lockdown we made a good amount by ferrying students,” he added.