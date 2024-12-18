Brisbane: Australia made a spirited declaration at 89 for seven in their second innings, setting India a tricky chase of 275 runs with more than one session to go on the final day of the third Test here Wednesday.

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah led the show with 3/18 in his six overs, aided well by Mohammed Siraj (2/35 in 7 overs) and Akash Deep (2/28).

The surprise move from skipper Pat Cummins came after the 18th over when they declared the innings as a two-way result seemed realistic with more than 50 overs possible in the final session.

The third Test had multiple rain interruptions across the five days.

Earlier, India were all out for 260 in response to Australia’s 445.

Resuming the day at 252 for nine, India added eight runs in 24 balls.

Bumrah (10 not out off 38) and Akash Deep (31 off 44), who helped India avoid the follow-on on day four, shared 47 runs off 78 balls for the final wicket.

Australia gained a 185-run first-innings lead after Akash Deep was stumped off Nathan Lyon in the 79th over.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 445

India 1st innings: 260 all out in 78.5 overs (KL Rahul 84; Ravindra Jadeja 77; Pat Cummins 4/81).

Australia 2nd Innings: 89/7; 18 overs (Pat Cummins 22, Alex Carey 19 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 3/18, Mohammed Siraj 2/35, Akash Deep 2/28).