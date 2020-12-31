Melbourne: David Warner posted a photo of himself being named in the ICC Awards of the Decade for the ‘Sir G.P. Muthu Award for ICC Male Tiktoker of the Decade’ on his Instagram handle and said that he thought he would be a joint winner with India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

“No, sir, you the best,” Chahal said in an equally tongue-in-cheek reply on the post.

Warner became an Instagram and Tik Tok celebrity due to the videos he posted on the social media platforms with his family when the cricket calendar was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year. Most of the videos were of the family dancing to Telugu songs, in tune with him being the captain of SunRisers Hyderabad whom he was supposed to be playing for in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at that time of the year.

The IPL was, however, postponed due to the pandemic and was held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Warner made it to the ICC’s team of the decade for ODIs and and Tests as an opener along with Rohit Sharma and Alastair Cook respectively. He, however, missed out on individual awards while his Australia team mate Steve Smith was named ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade.

After missing out Australia’s first two Tests against India due to a groin injury, Warner is set to return for the third Test that will be played in Sydney from January 7.

IANS