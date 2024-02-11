Benoni (South Africa): Oliver Peake’s enterprising 43-ball 46 lifted Australia to 253/7 against defending champions India in the final of the U-19 World Cup here Sunday.

Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen elected to bat after winning the toss.

Harjas Singh top-scored for Australia with 55 off 64 balls, while Weibgen and opener Harry Dixon made 48 and 42, respectively, all three batters failing to translate their contribution into a bigger score.

Then, Peake walked in and propped up Australia with his breezy knock.

For India, Raj Limbani was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/38 in his full quota of 10 overs, while Naman Tiwari picked up two wickets for 63 runs in nine overs.

Brief scores:

Australia: 253/7 in 50 overs (Harjas Singh 55, Hugh Weibgen 48, Harry Dixon 42, Oliver Peake not out 46; Raj Limbani 3/38, Naman Tiwari 2/63).

PTI