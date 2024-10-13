Sharjah: Australia stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath won the toss and elected to bat against India in their Group A match of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

India made one change to bring back seamer Pooja Vastrakar in place of Sajeevan Sajana while Australia made two changes to bring back Grace Harris and Darcie Brown.

Alyssa Healy is missing this game due to an injury.

India are placed second behind Australia in the points table and a win in this game will bolster their chances of making the semifinals.

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

