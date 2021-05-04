New Delhi: IPL governing council (IPL GC) chairman Brijesh Patel said Tuesday the BCCI will ‘find a way’ to send the league’s foreign recruits back to their respective countries. His comments came after the event was suspended indefinitely due to a COVID-19 outbreak during the tournament.

The suspension of the tournament was announced after SunRisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19 along with Delhi Capitals’ veteran spinner Amit Mishra.

“We need to send them (foreign players) home and we will find a way to do that,” Brijesh said but did not elaborate beyond that.

The foreigners involved in the lucrative league are concerned about returning to their respective countries due to travel restrictions imposed. The BCCI had assured foreign players of a safe return earlier as well.

The IPL had 14 Australian players left, after three pullouts a few days ago. Then there are 10 from New Zealand and 11 Englishmen. South Africa had 11 players in the league, which also featured nine West Indians, three Afghans and two from Bangladesh.

It is the Australian government which is causing maximum headache for the BCCI bosses. It has said that no one will be allowed to enter the country from India till May 15. This decision has left cricketers like Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Riley Meredith and coaches like David Hussey and Tom Moody in a quandary.

“Cricket Australia (CA) is in direct contact with the BCCI as they work through plans to ensure the safe accommodation and repatriation of Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators back home to Australia,” Australia’s cricket body said in a release.

“CA and the ACA respect the decision of the Australian Government to pause travel from India until at least May 15 and will not seek exemptions,” the statement also said.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on the other hand said it is in contact with its players who will need to home quarantine on arrival from India as per the WHO recommendations. CSA also said it supported the BCCI’s decision to suspend the league.

New Zealand Cricket expressed faith in BCCI’s ability to handle the situation. “The players are in a relatively safe environment and those within affected teams are in isolation,” read an NZC statement posted by ‘ESPNcricinfo’.

Earlier the Indian and New Zealand players were supposed to travel together in a charter flight to the UK where they will clash in the World Test Championships final in June. However now, the situation has changed. It was initially decided that the Indian and Kiwi cricketers will leave after the May 30 final and follow quarantine protocols in London. But now a rethinking is needed.

Top foreign players in IPL

Australia South Africa New Zealand England

Steve Smith Kagiso Rabada Kane Williamson Jos Buttler

David Warner Chris Morris Trent Boult Chris Jordan

Pat Cummins Faf du Plessis Jimmy Neesham Eoin Morgan

*Many others like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Rashid Khan not named