Bhubaneswar: Odisha Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu Wednesday inaugurated automated driving testing systems (ADTS) in six regional transport offices (RTOs) across the state.

These systems have been implemented in RTO offices located in Angul, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, and Ganjam districts, Sahu said.

ADTS aims to reduce accidents by ensuring that only qualified people receive driving licenses, she added.

Sahu highlighted that the automated testing process for obtaining a driving license is more efficient and transparent compared to manual procedures.

Additionally, Sahu laid foundation stones for the construction of truck terminals at 23 locations.

Illegal roadside parking has been identified as a significant cause of road accidents, with heavy motor vehicles frequently engaging in this practice due to insufficient facilities within districts. This situation not only leads to driver stress but also contributes to accidents, she added.

The construction of truck terminals aims to address these challenges by providing basic amenities and facilities such as cargo loading and unloading, fueling, etc., to drivers, Sahu added.

In addition, the transport department has signed an MoU with the Odisha NCC Directorate to launch the ‘Junior Rakshak’ initiative under which the cadets will serve as road safety ambassadors, spreading awareness among their peers, families, and the public about road safety measures.

PTI