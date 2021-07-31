Mumbai: Singapore-raised model and actress Ava Aashna Chopra is all set for her entry in the Indian entertainment industry with Punjabi movie ‘Soniye Ve’ in which she is portraying the role of an NRI who visits India to learn ‘bhangra’.

She chose this offer over ‘Bigg Boss 15’ as it is more important for her to make a place among the audience.

Ava says: “To stay longer in a reality show we need votes from our audience and I am yet to introduce myself here. Moreover since childhood I have been addicted to Bollywood movies and am a big fan of stars like Salman Khan, Sridevi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif. So of course I wish to do ‘Bigg Boss’ in the coming time.”

She further briefs about her character and says: “It’s a romantic and musical movie where I am playing the role of an NRI who visits India to learn ‘bhangra’ but with time falls in love with a boy.”

Aashna has modelled for several luxury brands and also appeared on the cover page of L’Officiel’s Latvian edition in Eastern Europe. Ava has gone from walking the runway for shows and also was on the first couples edition cover page of Cosmopolitan Malaysia with Indonesian superstar Miller Khan.

On sharing about her journey from modelling to acting, the 30-year-old actress shares: “I started modeling during my teens with many brands. Though movies always inspire me and acting is my passion. So I am just thankful that people admired my onscreen presence.”

Yet she feels that there is a long way to go in her acting career, as Ava says: “Yes still I’m missing the shine and am yet to get my due acknowledgment. But I believe with time I will have it. I’m enjoying living my life of dreams and turning them into reality.”