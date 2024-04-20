Bhubaneswar: Stressing the fact that 90 per cent of liver diseases are preventable, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, Friday, said that one needs to avoid alcohol, processed and junk foods, and undergo screening at regular intervals to keep the liver healthy. This was revealed during a patient awareness and interaction programme organised at the Gastroenterology department of AIIMS on the occasion of World Liver Day, Friday.

The programme was aimed at spreading awareness among people about liver diseases and the significance of adopting a healthy lifestyle. The event witnessed the participation of over 200 patients and their relatives at the OPD of the Gastroenterology department. The Gastroenterology department’s additional professor Manas Kumar Panigrahi highlighted that around 4,000 to 5,000 patients visit the department every month. Out of them, approximately 1,500 seek consultation for liver-related issues. Since more than 90 per cent of liver diseases are preventable, Panigrahi stressed the importance of avoiding alcohol, processed & junk foods, undergoing screening, receiving hepatitis B vaccination, and doing regular exercise. Speaking on the occasion, AIIMS Executive Director Ashutosh Biswas emphasised the crucial role of lifestyle choices in preventing liver diseases. Biswas cautioned against the indiscriminate use of over-the-counter medications or complementary and alternative medicines for liver ailments, urging patients to seek proper medical advice from physicians.

Head of the department Subash Chandra Samal along with faculty members, senior residents and staffers actively participated in the event, underscoring the department’s commitment to promoting liver health and disease prevention. Significantly, this year’s World Liver Day theme – ‘Keep your liver healthy and disease-free’ – resonates with the department’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness and provide specialised care to patients. As part of its continuous commitment, the department conducts a dedicated Liver OPD every Wednesday for old referred patients.