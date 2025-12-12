MANAS BISWAL, OP

Angul: Protecting the environment begins at home, and avoiding the use of plastic in households is essential now, said Dharitri and OrissaPOST Chief Executive Adyasha Satpathy, while addressing an awareness programme organised by ‘Sathi Parivar’ at Brajamohan High School, Jarada, under Banarpal block in Angul district, Thursday.

Adyasha highlighted the urgency of creating a community free from single-use plastic and explained to students how excessive plastic consumption affects human life and health. She also warned them about the alarming rise in microplastics in the atmosphere and the severe consequences this could pose in the near future. The twin publications’ Editor Tathagata Satpathy attended the programme as the chief guest and advised the students to shape their lives by understanding the past, present and future.

He emphasised that acquiring an academic education alone does not make someone a good human being; broader knowledge and continuous learning are essential. The programme was presided over by school headmaster Binod Kumar Sahu, while ‘Sathi Parivar’ adviser Sushant Tripathy conducted the proceedings. Among others present were ‘Sathi Parivar’ president Siddhartha Pradhan and assistant teacher Tarenisen Sahu, who spoke on environmental protection and preventing air pollution, urging students to remain aware from an early age.