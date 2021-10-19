It is very easy to build relationships, but is very difficult to handle them. A good relationship doesn’t just mean giving flowers and having dinner at a nice place. There are things which can spoil a relationship.

If you want to make the bond of your relationship stronger, then definitely avoid these 5 mistakes.

Maintain romance in the relationship: At one point of time, you get satisfied and forget that love and romance are also important in the relationship. If you truly love someone, then that person will feel it, but sometimes if you express your love then it will give a different happiness to your partner. It is important for you to maintain the romance in the relationship and put effort to maintain it. Sometimes expressing love can make your partner feel special.

Don’t expect the perfect partner: No person is perfect in this world, everyone has some flaws. It is not right to keep interrupting partner in everything and finding out his/her mistakes. If they make a mistake, explain them instead of scolding him/her. It is better that you do not keep your expectations so much high. Even if a mistake is made, do not count it in front of others, rather settle it amongst you.

Try to solve it by talking: Many times we think that to end any quarrel, it should not be talked about at all. Without talking all your fights will not end but will increase more. If there is a fight between duo, then talk. Instead of telling these fights to your partner, do not make the mistake of telling others.

Don’t cage them: Give some space to your relationship. Too much interference is also not good. When you are in love, you want to do everything together, but at the very beginning of the relationship, it seems okay. Being together too much can damage your relationship as you move forward. Every person has a life of his own and a little personal time can make your relationship better.