Bhubaneswar: The objective behind celebrating Wildlife Week is to create widespread awareness for protection, conservation and growth of wildlife and their habitats, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said at the 70th State Wildlife Week celebration here Thursday. “On this occasion, we should remember our commitment to protect the wildlife. ‘Jibe Daya’ (Compassion to Animals) is the basic mantra of our ancient culture and tradition. Human society and wildlife are intimately connected. This natural balance is essential for the survival of human society,” said the minister.

“Around 36.21 per cent of the state’s geographical area has forest cover, compared to the national average of 24 per cent. The numbers indicate a tangible proof of the state’s strong initiatives towards the protection and conservation of wildlife, forests and environment,” he said. “Our rich biodiversity inhabits more than a thousand species of plants, 14 species of mammals, 537 species of birds, 29 species of amphibians and 129 species of reptiles,” he added. The minister said, “It is very important to create awareness among students and youth generating interest and curiosity by which massive deforestation and environmental damage can be prevented.”

On the occasion, Siddharth Pati and Sailendra Narayan Satpathy were conferred with the state-level Biju Patnaik Wildlife Conservation Award and a sum of `1 lakh. The minister also launched two new applications– ‘PRAHAR’- State Wildlife Crime Database Management Portal and ‘SARPA’, rescue and rehabilitation of snakes found in human settlements.