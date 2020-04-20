Bantal: After Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday said that sarpanchs in Gram Panchayats will get the power of District Collector in their respective jurisdiction to fight COVID-19 pandemic, the sarpanchs of Bantala area in Nayagarh district were made aware of that fact by Saurav Otta, the probational officer of Bantala police station.

He urged the sarpanchs to keep an eye on the illegal country-made liquor traders in their areas. He also requested to maintain a list of the persons who come from outside the state and to ensure that they register themselves.

“According to the second phase guideline people can arrange marriage ceremonies in villages with only 20 people and proper social distancing”, added Otta.

The sarapanchs were asked to ensure that farmers do not face any problem with their work. They were also told to avail agricultural related necessary items like pesticide for the farmers.

Otta also ordered the opening of weekly markets so that farmers can sell their produce.

Additionally, labourers will be allowed to resume construction works under NREGA Yojana.

The sarpanchs were also directed to take strong action on the people who violate lockdown guidelines like not obeying social distancing and not wearing mask while venturing outside their homes.

PNN