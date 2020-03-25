Basta: Under the supervision of Naib Sarpanch Gaurang Sethi of Sadanandapur Panchayat under Basta block of Balasore district, the members of 1,100 clubs organised Wednesday a cleansing awareness programme in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Volunteers were seen wearing gloves and masks while cleaning drains and clearing garbage bins.

Organisers said that they decided to go on the cleaning drive after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic.

The volunteers also assured the villagers that they should not panic as far as the availability of essential commodities are concerned. They said that daily requirements of the people will be fulfilled as per the announcement made by the prime minister Tuesday. The organisers also told the villagers that the Odisha government is constantly coordinating with the Centre to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

PNN