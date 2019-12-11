New Delhi: A batch of pleas seeking review of the November 9 verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case, which cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site, will be considered in-chamber by the Supreme Court Thursday.

The in-chamber proceeding will be taken up by a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, SA Nazeer and Sanjeev Khanna.

Justice Khanna is the only judge who was not a part of the 5-judge constitution bench that had delivered the historic verdict.

He replaces the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who has since retired.

