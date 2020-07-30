Ayodhya: An Ayodhya priest, who will be part of the bhoomi pujan ceremony at the Ram temple event next week, has tested for coronavirus . Additionally, around 15 policemen deployed at the site for security reasons have also tested COVID-19 positive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the ceremony August 5, for which grand preparations akin to Diwali are underway.

The clothes of Ram Lalla for August 5 event will be decided by Satyendra Das, chief priest of the temple, said Champat Rai, general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has issued an appeal to all saints across the country to perform puja in their respective temples and Maths from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm August 5. Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, urged people to watch the live telecast of Bhoomi Pujan on television and light earthen lamps at home in the evening instead of travelling to the holy city,

PNN/Agencies