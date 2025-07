Cuttack: A woman Home Guard, Manorama Panda, lost her life Thursday after being hit by a truck near Chhatra Bazar in Cuttack, a source said.

According to the source, she was cycling home after completing her duty when the truck struck her from behind.

The police have seized the vehicle involved, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Malgodown Police Station IIC Rajanikant Dash confirmed the incident and said further investigation is underway.

PNN