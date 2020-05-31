Berhampur: The chief district medical and public health officer (CDMPHO) of Ganjam district has ordered all Ayush doctors to rejoin COVID-19 duties before the end of their quarantine periods. However, the doctors have resented the decision. They submitted a memorandum Saturday to CDMPHO, saying that they will join duty after end of their respective quarantine periods.

The doctors are apprehensive that they may be affected by the deadly virus if they join duties before the end of the quarantine period. They have appealed that their request be accepted. Reacting to the development, CDMPHO Dr Umashankar Mishra said, “The circular was issued to join duties in conformity with directives of the state government.”

The Ayush doctors were put under quarantine after they returned from COVID-19 duties a few days back. Nine of them were deputed to Parala Maharaja Engineering College (PMEC) COVID-19 facility while six others were working at the Biju Patnaik Homeopathy College (BPHC) COVID-19 hospital in Ganjam district. This information was provided by the doctors only.

The Ayush doctors of PMEC COVID-19 hospital had returned from their duties May 26 and while those at BPHC came back May 18. They were then asked to undertake home quarantine for 14 days.

