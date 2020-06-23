New Delhi: Yoga teacher Ramdev’s company Patanjali Ayurved had claimed Tuesday that it has found the drugs to treat and cure coronavirus patients. The company said it launched an Ayurvedic medicine kit and said that it can successfully treat coronavirus-affected patients in seven days The medicines, named ‘Coronil and Swasari’ were developed based on research and trials on 280 patients across the country, Ramdev had told the media at Haridwar.

In the light of these developments, the company has been asked by the government to provide details of the two medicines . Patanjali has also been asked to refrain from publicizing and advertising the two products till the government verifies its claims.

After Ramdev made the announcement earlier Tuesday, the Ministry of Ayush got into the act. It asked Patanjali to provide details of the medicines which it claimed would cure coronavirus in seven days. The ministry asked the company to give information about the composition of the medicines and where the clinical trials had been conducted. It also asked whether Patanjali had taken formal clearance from the Institutional Ethics Committee for the clinical trials.

“Facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to the ministry,” the Ayush Ministry said in a statement.

“The whole country and the world were waiting for medicine or vaccine for corona. We are proud to announce that the first Ayurvedic, clinically controlled trial-based evidence and research-based medicine has been prepared by the combined efforts of Patanjali Research Centre and NIMS University,” Ramdev had earlier said at the launch.

“We are launching COVID-19 medicines ‘Coronil’ and ‘Swasari’ today. We conducted two trials of these, first clinical controlled study, which took place in Delhi, Ahmedabad, among many other cities. Under this 280 patients were included and 100 per cent of those recovered. We were able to control corona and its complications in this. After this the all-important clinical control trial was conducted,” claimed Ramdev.

The Ayush Ministry has also the company to provide copies of the license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines. The medicines have been manufactured in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

It should also be stated here that clinical trials are being conducted by a number of countries to find the right vaccine for treating the dreaded. The WHO has also warned people about the dangers of using alternative medicine.