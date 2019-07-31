Rampur: Samajwadi Party MLA Abdullah Azam, son of SP MP Azam Khan, was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly preventing the police from doing its duty.

The police, Tuesday, had carried out raids at Khan’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and recovered more than 100 expensive books allegedly stolen from other institutes in Rampur.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma along with his team and personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) searched the premises which lasted for more than three hours.

An FIR was lodged at Thanaganj police station, claiming that several expensive books and manuscripts were stolen from Madrasa Aliya and other institutes in the city.

Four people, who were working at the library, were taken to the police station for questioning.

The police, Wednesday, again reached the Mumtaz Central Library to continue the searches.

Sharma said that Abdullah Azam then tried to prevent the police team led by a circle officer from searching the library, which led to an altercation that led to Azam being taken into custody.

Azam Khan is the Chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

