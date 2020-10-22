Bolangir: These are indeed tough times and it has led to a B Tech engineer to work as a daily wager to eke out a living. Anant Beria was working in Chennai, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak lost his job. He was forced to return to his home in Bolangir district. District Collector Chanchal Rana was recently on a visit to Deogaon block. After learning the predicament of Beria he assured him of better job prospects.

Notably, Beria caught the attention of Bolangir collector while digging a canal at Jurlakani village. As instructed by Rana, both Beria and his father Baishnab met him at the District Collectorate office Wednesday evening.

“I was engaged in road construction for a private firm. I was getting a salary of Rs 15,000. Following the imposition of a series of lockdown, I came back home. I am now digging a canal in my village under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). I have been forced to do this to meet the daily expenses of my family,” Beria said.

He added that his father also has been working as a daily wager under MGNREGS.

On being contacted the district collector said, “The B Tech engineer should be given a befitting position to work. I will sincerely try in my official as well as personal capacities to do the best for Beria.”

PNN