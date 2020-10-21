Khallikote: Two minor sisters met their watery grave Wednesday morning while bathing in a pond at Tulasipur village under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district. The two inadvertently went into deep water and drowned. The two were identified as 10-year-old Puja and eight-year-old Khusi, They are the daughters of Suresh Pahan, the police informed.

Also read: Illegal stone quarry blast: Gunupur tehsildar Laxminarayan Sabat suspended

Co-villagers who were bathing in the pond suddenly noticed that the duo were in trouble after going into deep waters. They informed the family members of the deceased and tried to rescue the sisters. By the time the two minors were rescued they had lost their senses and were critical.

Both were immediately rushed to Khallikote community health centre (CHC). However, both breathed their last while undergoing medical treatment.

On being informed, Khallikote police rushed to the spot and send the bodies for post-mortem. Police are also probing to ascertain the cause of the tragedy.

PNN