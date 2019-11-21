Mumbai: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli cast Wednesday three international actors – Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody – for his upcoming period drama RRR.

Stevenson, who featured in Thor, will play the lead antagonist Scott in the film.

“Ray Stevenson, it’s a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in #RRR Movie. Can’t wait to begin shooting with you,” the film’s official handle tweeted.

Morris was announced as Jennifer, the female lead in the film, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

“Welcome aboard #Olivia Morris @OliviaMorris891! We are happy to have you play the female lead #JENNIFER. Looking forward for the shoot. #RRRMovie #RRR,” the film’s handle further tweeted.

Irish actor Doody has already completed the first schedule of the film as Lady Scott.

“Welcome to Indian cinema, #AlisonDoody! Had a wonderful time shooting for your first schedule… We are glad to have you play lead antagonist #LADY SCOTT,” another tweet read.

Seventy per cent shoot for the film is complete. RRR is reportedly set in the pre-Independence era and is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters. It is scheduled to be released in July 2020.

