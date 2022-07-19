Bhubaneswar: Top Odia film actor Babushaan and the unit members of his upcoming movie Daman were seen on a ‘Bol Bam Yatra’ here at Old Town, to promote the film, Monday. The crew members including producer Deependra Samal, director duo- Debi Prasad Lenka and Vishal Mourya, co-actors – Bobby Mishra and Pintu Nanda and the members of his fan club accompanied him to Bindu Sagar lake and performed the rituals. Earlier, they walked down the streets barefoot to offer puja at Lingaraj Temple. Babushaan will be seen essaying the role of a doctor in Daman, working in the Maoist-hit Malkangiri district of Odisha. “The movie is based on a true story. The first important thing about this project, which attracted me, is that it is about helping others. I could connect myself with the emotions involved in the story,” Babushaan said. The movie is slated to release in the theatres in Odisha September 30. Babushaan will be travelling with the team members of Daman to promote it across India among the non-resident Odias starting with Chennai July 24. A special screening of the trailer has been arranged for the members of Utkal Association of Madras, reveals a source in Signature 24 Productions which looks after the promotion.