Mumbai: After Urfi Javed and Kangana Sharma, actress Khushi Mukherjee is the latest celebrity facing online trolling for her bold fashion choices. Known for her revealing outfits and daring photos, Khushi has been criticised by several celebrities, including Falak Naaz, Zarine Khan, and Shiv Thackeray.

The backlash intensified after Khushi was recently spotted in Mumbai wearing a black outfit that exposed her buttocks. The look sparked outrage among netizens and some celebrities, who called for action against her for stepping out in what they deemed “indecent” attire.

Amid the criticism, Khushi responded by comparing herself to Hindi film actresses and said her fashion choices are inspired by them. Once known for more modest clothing, Khushi’s current style has shocked many.

Khushi Mukherjee gained popularity through reality shows like Splitsvilla 10 and Love School 3. She has also acted in the Tamil film Anjaal Thurai and Telugu movies such as Donga Prema and Heart Attack. In addition, she appeared in the Hindi TV show Baalveer Returns and some B-grade Hindi films.

She has also worked in adult-themed digital videos such as Gandu, Noori, Stranger, and Jungle Se Dangal. Khushi claims she hails from a Bengali Brahmin family.

According to Navbharat Times, the 28-year-old actress has an estimated net worth of Rs 12 crore. In an interview, she revealed that she earned Rs 10 crore in just two months through a mobile app. Khushi clarified that the app did not contain any obscene content and said one foreign user alone spent Rs 1.13 crore on the platform over multiple visits.