Koraput: A two-year-old baby boy, abandoned by his parents on a street of Koraput district, has been adopted by a couple from Spain. The couple went through all the formalities before adopting the boy who has been christened as Aditya.

A senior official of the Integrated Development Society (IDS), Koraput which took care of Aditya since he was abandoned, expressed happiness that the boy finally got a family. He hoped his fortunes will now change for good.

Sources said, Aditya was just four days old when the police rescued him from a street where his parents had deserted him two years back. Then the district administration had given the responsibility of the child to a child care centre located at Dasmantpur in this town.

The Spanish couple came to know about Aditya as they wanted to adopt a boy from India. They had been childless for the last 14 years. Coming to know about IDS, they had applied for online adoption. After much deliberation the couple decided to adopt Aditya.

Aditya was formally adopted by the Spanish couple Tuesday after completion of all legal formalities, Koraput sub-collector Lalit Kumar Kahanr said. He informed that the couple and Aditya left Wednesday for Spain. The child care centre staff bid a tearful adieu to Aditya. However, they knew a better future awaited the adopted kid.

The Spanish couple was equally thrilled at the prospect of taking Aditya to their home.

“We have been married for 14 years, but we could not have a child. So, we chose to adopt a baby and contacted IDS from where we got in touch with the child care centre in Dasmantpur,” the couple informed.

