Rajnagar: People in this sleepy town of Kendrapara district were in for a shock to find a three-ft-long baby crocodile perched atop a utility pole on the fringes of the Bhitarkanika National Park, Tuesday evening. The unusual sight of the little reptile managing to scale the 25-ft-tall concrete pole and holding onto the cable railings to maintain balance triggered instant public curiosity. A video of the baby crocodile emerging from the Patashala river, flowing inside the national park, and climbing on the electric pole went viral on social media.

In the video, it is seen that the crocodile, after emerging from the river, crossed a road and climbed the utility pole located close to it. As the reptile climbed the pole, onlookers were seen shouting and throwing stones at it. Significantly, despite the best efforts put in by locals to bring the baby saltwater crocodile down, it remained stay put when reports last came in. It is worth mentioning here that the crocodile breeding season in the mangrove marshes of the park is presently on. Saltwater crocodiles, known as ‘Baula Kumbhira’, have made 114 nests this year.