Badaun (UP): A temple priest and his accomplices accused of raping and killing a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker here have been remanded to one-day police custody by a local court. Circle officer of Bilsi, Anirudh Singh gave this information here Wednesday. “The three accused persons in the Ughaiti incident have already been sent to jail. But there are some questions which need to be answered. For this, it is necessary to take the three accused on remand,” Singh said.

A request through video conferencing was made to the court of the chief judicial magistrate for police remand Tuesday. The request was granted. The family members of the woman had accused the temple priest and his accomplices of raping and killing the anganwadi worker.

A case was registered against the accused and two of them identified as Vedram and Jaspal. They were arrested January 5. Later the priest was also arrested.

Also read: Nirbhaya rerun: Woman on way to Temple gangraped, rod inserted in private parts

The incident triggered an opposition outcry and a comparison with the 2012 Nirbhaya case in Delhi. It happened after the post-mortem report confirmed rape, broken rib cage, a fractured leg and other injuries. Budaun CMO, Dr Yashpal Singh, had said that the woman died of trauma and excessive bleeding.

Constable rapes woman colleague

Meanwhile a woman constable has alleged that she was raped by a colleague in Gonda district, officials said Wednesday. A case was registered in this regard Tuesday night at the women police station, they said.

SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the policewoman accused the constable of raping her January 10. He did so, on the pretext of showing her his room. The woman alleged that he also threatened her of dire consequences if she resisted.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the constable, the SP said. Pandey said the woman constable has been sent for a medical examination. Efforts are on to trace the absconding accused, police said.