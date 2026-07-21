Dubai: Bahrain sounded its missile alert sirens Tuesday as Iran targeted the island kingdom with a new barrage.

The attack came as Iran’s interior minister was in Pakistan to meet with mediators following the collapse of the interim deal between Tehran and the United States.

Iran and the US have been exchanging fire for 10 days now as the nations vie over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil and natural gas passes in peacetime.