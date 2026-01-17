Thiruvalla: The Thiruvalla Magistrate Court Saturday refused bail to expelled Congress legislator Rahul Mamkootathil, dealing a significant setback to the former MLA who has been in custody since his arrest earlier this week in connection with a rape case.

As the bail was denied, Mamkootathil will continue to remain lodged at the Mavelikkara sub-jail, even as his legal team prepares to move the Pathanamthitta district court seeking relief.

The prosecution strongly opposed the bail plea, describing Mamkootathil as a “habitual offender” and pointing out that he has already obtained temporary relief from the High Court in two similar cases in the past.

Prosecutors further informed the court that there is a strong likelihood of more complaints surfacing, arguing that granting bail at this stage could adversely impact the investigation and intimidate witnesses.

The order came a day after the court concluded arguments on the bail plea and reserved its decision.

Friday’s hearing was held in a closed courtroom, following a request from the prosecution citing the sensitive nature of the case.

The court is understood to have taken into account a detailed report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the allegations.

During the hearing, the prosecution told the court that multiple complaints have been raised against Mamkootathil and that at least two other sexual assault cases are pending against him.

It also said procedures were underway to record the confidential statement of the complainant.

Chat records between the accused and the woman were produced in court as part of the evidence.

The defence, however, maintained that the relationship was consensual and argued that Mamkootathil, being a former public representative, posed no risk and would cooperate with the investigation if released on bail.

Meanwhile, the case has triggered a wider controversy.

Screenshots of alleged WhatsApp chats between Mamkootathil and the complainant were made public by his friend Fenny Ninan, prompting the Pathanamthitta Cyber Police to register a case against Ninan for cyber harassment.

Another Congress worker, Renjitha Pulickal, was also taken into custody for allegedly posting content targeting the complainant.

Mamkootathil was arrested at midnight on January 11 from a hotel in Palakkad.

Since then, he has remained in police and judicial custody as investigators took him to locations linked to the case, including a hotel in Thiruvalla and his residence in Pathanamthitta district.

