Berhampur: A local court Tuesday rejected the bail applications of five accused in the murder case of advocate Pitabasa Panda. Those denied bail include former Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda, former mayor of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) Shiva Shankar Das alias Pintu, advocate and BJD leader Madan Mohan Dalai, and businessmen Sunil Hota and Shunya Das. Special Public Prosecutor Kali Prasad Mishra Tuesday said that the court had rejected the bail applications. The order was passed by Ganjam Additional District Judge – III Bibaswat Gautam.

The five accused had earlier moved discharge petitions and sought bail through their counsels. The hearing was held December 12, during which lawyers from both sides argued the matter, with the prosecution strongly opposing the bail pleas. Though the hearing concluded the same day, the court had reserved its order. Pitabasa was shot dead at close range near his residence October 6. Police have so far arrested 16 people in phases, including Bikram Panda and Pintu Das in connection with the case. Of them, 15 are lodged in Berhampur Circle Jail, while Shiva Shankar Das alias Pintu is lodged in Phulbani jail.