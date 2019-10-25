Bhandaripokhari: Owing to heavy rains induced by a low pressure over last two days, possibility of a flood situation in some parts of Bhadrak has loomed large with water level of the Baitarani river swelling, a report said.

Low-lying areas have been waterlogged while hectares of farmland were inundated. Normal life was paralysed in most areas. The administration has announced closure of schools and colleges for two days.

Prior to heavy rains, the Baitarani was dry. However, as rains continued, water level in the river started rising from 8 am Friday.

At Akhuapada, floodwater in the river flowed at 16.83 metre at 5 am, but it rose to 17.49 metre at 3 pm while the danger mark is at 17.83 metre.

Upper reaches of the river recorded heavy rainfall Monday.

Assistant engineer of Akhupada Flood cell, Shankarhan Behera said the water level can reach near the danger mark.