New Delhi: India’s top two wrestlers continued their impressive run this season with Bajrang Punia defending his title at Tbilisi Grand Prix and Vinesh Phogat reaching her fourth final at Medved event.

Bajrang, who had won a gold at the same event last year as well, prevailed 2-0 over Iran’s Peiman Bibyani in the 65kg final of the men’s free style competition in the capital city of Georgia.

This was Punia’s fourth gold of the season with the Asian Games champion after standing atop the podium at Dan Kolov, Asian Championship and Ali Aliev tournament.

Meanwhile, Vinesh outclassed local wrestler Yafremenka 11-0 in the 53kg semifinals at the Medved event in Minsk, Belarus to be in line for her fourth consecutive gold.

The Indian began with a left-leg attack but could not take advantage after getting a hold. She got on board when Yafremenka lost a point for passivity. In the second period, Vinesh again attacked her rival’s left leg and added two more points with a takedown. She then stunned Yafremenka with a four-point throw which she initiated with a right leg attack.

It became 9-0 when Vinesh succeeded in exposing her rival. The bout ended on technical superiority in Vinesh’s favour when the Indian made it 11-0 with another takedown. Next up for Vinesh is Russia’s N Malisheva, who blanked local girl Pichkouskay 6-0.