Bhubaneswar: Odisha Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water (PR&DW) Minister Rabi Narayan Naik Thursday reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing piped drinking water facilities to all villages in Odisha by March 2027, stating that all necessary measures are being taken to achieve the target.

The minister made the remarks during his address to the media on the status and progress of drinking water supply projects in the state following a detailed review meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan Thursday.

The minister further stated that out of 207 Mega Piped Water Supply Projects, 33 projects have already been completed, providing piped drinking water to 2,402 villages across the state.

Besides, another 14 projects are expected to be completed by the end of the current month.

Following the completion, these projects will benefit an additional 1,331 villages across the state.

During the press briefing, the minister underscored that partial work has been completed in 35 other mega piped water supply projects, through which piped water is currently being supplied to 3,210 villages in Odisha.

He also informed the media that as many as 18,552 Single Village Schemes (SVS) have been completed so far to provide safe drinking water in rural areas.

In addition, 6,369 solar-powered piped water supply projects have already been completed in different parts of the state.

To tackle water scarcity since 2024, the government has approved 37,876 tube wells in various regions.

Naik noted that this year, 629 water tankers have been deployed in water-stressed areas to ensure an uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water.

The department has also opened 8,281 temporary water kiosks (Jalachhatras) in rural areas during the summer season.

The minister stated that a total of 20,875 villages have so far been brought under piped water supply coverage, while another 7,042 villages are receiving water through stand-post systems.