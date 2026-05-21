Bhadrak: A 19-year-old college student was found hanging inside the bathroom of his house in Odisha’s Bhadrak district Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sambit Biswal, a second-year Commerce student of a local degree college.

The incident took place at Patharadi village in the Charampa area under the jurisdiction of Bhadrak Town police station.

According to family members, Sambit had gone for a morning walk and later returned home. His body was subsequently found hanging inside a bathroom located behind the house.

The deceased’s father, Raju Biswal, alleged that his son was murdered.

“His hands were tied behind his back and his mouth was gagged with a piece of cloth. It appears to be a well-planned murder,” he claimed.

Police, however, said they did not find the victim’s hands tied or mouth gagged when they reached the spot.

“The family members had already brought down the body before police arrived,” Bhadrak Town police station inspector-in-charge Pravanshi Sekhar Mishra said.

He said police were also looking into allegations of a family dispute.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, the officer said.