Bhograi: Balasore district administration Tuesday repulsed yet another attempt by West Bengal government to encroach upon territory in Odisha, district-level officials said.

According to a source in the district administration, officials from Irrigation Department of West Bengal government have been trying to illegally occupy land near Udaipur beach under Bhograi block in the district.

A face-off between administrations of both the states took place as recently as September 7 when officials of West Bengal government tried to initiate an illegal construction inside Odisha territory. Subsequently, they were pushed back after officials of Balasore district administration reached the spot after being notified by locals.

However, West Bengal Irrigation Department officials were back on the same spot Tuesday amid heavy rains to initiate construction on the coastal embankment project. Once again facing opposition from locals and administrative officials including Bhograi tehsildar Kamalakant Panda, Talsari Marine Police and Revenue Department staff, they were forced to go back.

The district administration has enforced Section-144 in the area and planted red flags to demarcate the territory.

Locals have been alleging that the West Bengal government, working in tandem with Digha-Sankarpur Development Authority, has been making repeated efforts to merge Sahabajipur and Udaipur areas of Balasore district in West Bengal territory.

However, strong resistance by the border residents and timely intervention of Odisha government officials have failed the nefarious designs of West Bengal government.