Bhograi: A rare variety of fish was found from a paddy field near Kusuti village under this block in Balasore district Sunday.

This one and a half feet long fish has a flat head with a unique colour and toughened scale all over its body. The shape of its fins is also unique.

According to locals, Chittaranjan Bhanj of Kusuti village had gone to his paddy field in the morning. He spotted the fish stuck in a net there.

He immediately got the fish out of the net with utmost care and brought it to the village. Later, he informed the fishery officer about the unique fish.

As the news spread, villagers reached Chittaranjan’s house in droves to have a look at the fish.

The fish has been kept alive.

Villagers believe the fish may have come to Chitei river from Subarnarekha and from there to the paddy field.

PNN