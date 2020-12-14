Balasore: The incident of a seven-year-old girl remaining missing for three days and her body being recovered Monday in this district took a turn with the police claiming that the deceased’s uncle had murdered her to conceal his illicit relationship.

Informing about the latest shocking development in the case wherein the deceased’s body was recovered three days after she went missing, Basta sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Jalandhar Jali said that Deepak Sahu, who happens to be an uncle of the deceased girl, had murdered her.

Bishnupriya, daughter of one Balaram Patra, was living and studying at Deepak’s house in Sundarkoili village under Baliapal police limits in Balasore district.

Deepak had been in an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law. On one occasion, Bishnupriya had chanced to see Deepak and his sister-in-law in a compromising position. In order to keep his extramarital relationship a secret, he decided to kill his niece.

She had been missing since December 11 morning when she was playing with some of her friends near her house. Her body was recovered from a bush near a pond in the village December 14.

After recovery of the body, the police had detained Deepak, suspecting his role in the case.

After a few rounds of interrogation, the police became sure of the fact that it was none other than Deepak who along with his sister-in-law had murdered his niece by brutally slitting her throat. After committing the crime, he hid the body in a bush.

The police have detained the two accused for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, following the revelation of the new facts, tension ran high in the village. To avoid any untoward incident, a platoon of police has been deployed at the village.

