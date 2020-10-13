Balasore: Upset over the nomination of Swarup Kumar Das as its candidate for the bypoll to the Balasore Sadar assembly seat, thousands of supporters of BJD president and former minister Rabindra Jena have created a high voltage drama by staging protests in the district Monday late night.

The supporters of Rabindra Jena protesting the candidature of Swarup Kumar Das for Balasore Sadar Assembly staged a protest near his office near OT Road in the district with the high voltage drama continuing for more than five hours.

The supporters said “The BJD party supremo Naveen Patnaik should rethink the decision of giving the ticket to a new face to contest for the crucial seat.”

They added that for the respective assembly seat a leader like Rabindra Jena and his wife were the only eligible candidates.

“If the decision is not changed, many people will tender resignation from the party”, Jena’s supporters threatened.

Later, Jena came to the protest spot and pacified his supporters.

Notably, the ruling party has announced Swarup Kumar Das as the party’s candidate from Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency, Monday. He said, “There is nothing like being unhappy or happy. We cannot question the decision of the CM and BJD supremo. I think whatever decision has been taken is well-thought”.

