Jaleswar: Tension prevailed Friday on the premises of GK Bhattar Hospital in Balasore district following the demise of a patient. Family members blamed the hospital for medical negligence which led to the death of the youth. They allegedly manhandled a doctor who was on duty and closed the main gate of the hospital for some time.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Ojha, 16, son of Gourishankar Ojha, a resident of Chakahari village under this block.

According to the information available, Umesh had allegedly consumed poison following an argument with other family members. He was rushed to the hospital, but he breathed his last while undergoing treatment. Family members of Umesh alleged that the doctor was not present at the emergency department when they arrived. They added that the delay in starting the treatment of the patient by Dr Dilip Patra led to Umesh’s death. Anupama Ojha, the mother of the deceased also complained to the police station here in this regard. After getting information police rushed to the GK Bhattar Hospital and tried to pacify the irate relatives of Umesh.

However, the family members of Umesh went berserk and beat up Dr Patra. The doctor, who suffered injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital in Balasore. Police have initiated a probe to find out the cause behind Umesh’s death and whether the doctor was at fault. A senior policeman said that action will be taken against all who are at fault.