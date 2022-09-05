Balasore: Balasore district has sought over Rs 5.49 crore as compensation to the losses caused by flood. The coastal district reported 33 per cent crop damage caused by back-to-back floods from Budhabalanga, Subarnarekha, Jalaka and other rivers. The district administration assessed the crop loss and submitted a detailed report to the state government. It also stated that farmlands, horticulture farms and fishery sector were badly affected by the floods.

According to the report, crops were damaged in 1,504 hectare in Basta; 1,415 hectare in Jaleswar; paddy in 1,805.6 hectare, horticulture in 1,804.3 hectare and betel in 1.3 hectare in Baliapal; paddy in 33,445.8 hectare, horticulture in 3,345 hectare and betel plantation in 0.8 hectare in Bhograi block. The administration has made it clear that the affected farmers will receive Rs 6,800 as compensation for crop and horticulture damage per hectare and Rs 18,000 for damage to betel farming per hectare. The administration has sought Rs 1.2 crore for Basta; Rs 96.62 lakh for Jaleswar; Rs 1.22 crore for Baliapal; and Rs 2.27 crore for Bhograi block. The official report stated that the fisheries sector has suffered damage worth Rs 3.79 lakh. The report has been sent to the state government, said the district emergency officer.