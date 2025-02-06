New Delhi: In a significant move to honour Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, the Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism has officially recognized Cuttack’s Bali Jatra as a National Fair.

The announcement was made by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha Thursday.

What is Bali Jatra?

Bali Jatra, literally meaning ‘Voyage to Bali’, is an annual festival celebrated in Cuttack, Odisha, to commemorate the maritime trade and cultural exchange between the ancient kingdom of Kalinga (modern-day Odisha) and Southeast Asian countries, particularly Bali, Indonesia. The festival is held on Kartika Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, which marks the day when Odia seafaring traders historically set sail for the Indonesian islands.

The festival is a vibrant celebration of Odisha’s maritime history, attracting millions of visitors each year. People gather in colourful attire to honour the legacy of their ancestors, who were skilled sailors and traders. The festivities include grand fairs, elaborate rides, traditional food stalls, and cultural performances. One of the most iconic rituals is Boita Bandana, where women float small boats made of paper or banana leaves (sholapith) with lighted lamps inside, down the Mahanadi River, symbolizing the ancient voyages.

The Department of Culture and Tourism, Government of Odisha, organises Bali Jatra, with active participation from the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC), Kolkata — an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture. The EZCC contributes by providing cultural troupes that perform traditional dances and music, adding to the festival’s grandeur.

