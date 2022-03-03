Langaleswar: A youth from Srirampur village under Baliapal block of Balasore district studying medical science in Ukraine has been stuck in the war-torn country.

The student was identified as Vivekananda Patra, son of Bhuban Mohan Patra in the village. He is a third-year MBBS student in Ukraine.

He had left home in 2019 to study medical science at Kharkiv but has been stranded in the country after Russian invasion of the European nation.

There is no food left with him. He is extremely scared as Russian missiles are raining down near his apartment, his family said. His parents have also stopped taking food and are in a state of panic after learning about their son’s ordeal.

His parents and villagers have pleaded before the government to bring him back safely.

PNN