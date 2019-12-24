Phulbani/Baliguda/Kotagarh: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday claimed to have arrested an accountant of Baliguda works department in Kandhamal district for accepting bribe to clear an old bill of a contractor.

The accused accountant has been identified as Vineet Prasad Sribastav, serving as an accountant in the works department.

According to the vigilance officers, contractor Pradeep had built houses for staffs of Revenue Inspector (RI) department in the accounting year 2017-18 in which 1.5 crore had been invested for which certificate was to be issued to Pradeep.

Vineet demanded Rs 5,000 from contractor Pradeep Kumar Nayak to pass the old bill. Finally, Vineet had agreed to pass the bill for the issuance of the certificate after Pradeep promised to pay him Rs 5,000.

Following the complaint from Nayak, the anti-corruption sleuths laid a trap and caught the accountant red-handed while he was accepting the bribe. A case has been registered bearing No. 35/19.

PNN