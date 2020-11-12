Mumbai: Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor confirmed Wednesday that she is dating Roadies 17 contestant Milind Chandwani.

Avika took to her verified Instagram account to share photographs with Milind and talk about their relationship. However, the actress also disclosed that she has no plans of getting married soon.

Captioning her photo, the actress wrote: “La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow and truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it’s impossible to find such a partner.”

“So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today..” she added.

“Utmost joy.. Abundance of love.. My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life… Haha… Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon… Lekin ‘log kya kahenge’ waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi.. (I want to reveal about my relationship as I don’t care what people have to say.)”

“I feel so blessed that I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile..” she further wrote.

“I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thanks for completing me. @milindchandwani,” she concluded.

Social worker Milind had taken part in “Roadies Real Heroes” in 2019. He, too, confirmed their relationship on his verified Instagram account on Wednesday.

He wrote: “Life is really unpredictable and you find the right people when you least expect them. This kind soul entered my life to help me create a larger impact with the children that I worked with. She got so immersed in our work that I almost forgot that she was a well-known celebrity. She hosted our trainings at her house, taught our kids drama and dance, took care of them when we traveled for competitions, helped us raise more funds and so much more. Her kindness, humility and cheerful nature kept me in awe of her everyday. She stood with me when things got really hard and ensured that I never felt low.”

“Today, I’m happy to share that this beautiful soul is an integral part of my life. No no, not getting married yet, but yes, we are together. I love her. Oh wait, she’s reading this as well. I love you, beautiful,” he added.