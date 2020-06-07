Bhubaneswar: In a historic decision, Odisha cabinet Sunday accorded state anthem status to iconic ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ song, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said.

The decision was taken after a cabinet meeting held over video conferencing which was chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Addressing the media, Arukha said, “Following the inspiring call by Naveen Patnaik, Odias within the state and all over the world were seen singing ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ at 5:30 pm, May 30 in order to give tribute to the frontline warriors of coronavirus.”

“It is a historic day for the 4.5 crore people of Odisha. Love of Odias towards ‘Bande Utkala Janani’is the result of today’s historic decision. From now, the song written by Kantakabi Lakhmikanata Mohapatra is approved as our state anthem,” added Arukha.

Till now, it was considered as Odisha’s unofficial state song. All the verses of the song have been accorded the privileged status, the minister said.

The cabinet has passed following guidelines to be followed while singing the song:

The Information and Public Relation Department will decide the song’s tune, version and manner in which it will be song.

The recital duration of the song will also be decided by state I&PR department.

The song will be played or sung at state government programmes, Assembly sessions, other independent government functions and school and college functions.

The song will be played or sung at the opening and closing of official felicitation program of state government.

The song will also be performed by police band team, flutists and sitarists.

The Department of School and Mass Education has been advised to ensure that the anthem is included in the curriculum in schools and colleges.

Everyone must stand up to show respect while the song is being sung. The exception to this rule is elderly, ill, differently-abled, and pregnant women who can pay their respects while seated. Children must also stand up until it ends, Arukha said.

‘Bande Utkala Janani’ which means “I bow to thee Mother Utkala, is an ode to the land of Utkala, the ancient name of modern-day Odisha, and its people.

The song inspired a whole generation of freedom fighters to fight against the British and was used as a powerful weapon by the Utkal Sammilani that spearheaded the movement for creation of the then Orissa as a separate province.

Since 1912, it used to be sung at various sessions of the Utkal Sammilani, the organisation that had spearheaded the agitation for a separate province on the basis of language, Arukha said.

Ever since Orissa became a separate province in 1936, the iconic song has been occupying a special place among the people, the minister said.

Rendering of the song was made mandatory at the end of every Assembly session since 1994.

