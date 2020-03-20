New Delhi: An official of South Western Railway has been suspended for ‘hiding’ her son, who returned from Germany and later tested positive for coronavirus, at a railway guest house in Bangalore, officials said Friday.

The official not only failed to inform authorities about her son’s return from Germany but also endangered the lives of others by lodging him in a railway rest house near the main Bangalore railway station, South Western Railway spokesperson E Vijaya said. The official who is an assistant personnel officer (Traffic) has been suspended, informed Vijaya.

The 25-year-old man, who came from Germany via Spain and was instructed to be in home quarantine after he landed March 13 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, later tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18.

“She virtually hid her son to protect her family but endangered all of us,” Vijaya said. “This is not acceptable and hence she has been suspended,” she added.

It should be stated here that in an incident similar to this case, a top Kolkata bureaucrat had allowed her son to roam around freely even after he displayed symptoms of the dreaded disease. The youngster who arrived from England even went to malls and restaurants. However, then the health department officials of the West Bengal government persuaded the mom to get her son admitted to hospital.

Agencies